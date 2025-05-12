WWE CCO Triple H Provides Injury Updates On Two Top Stars Banged Up After Backlash

A wild and chaotic WWE Backlash Premium Live Event is in the books, with many of the company's superstars still feeling the effects of what they went through. The show opened with a Fatal Four Way match for the WWE United States Championship, where Jacob Fatu retained his championship by pinning LA Knight, all while Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre had brawled to the other side of the arena, with Priest hitting McIntyre with a South of Heaven through two tables. Given the physicality of the match, there were some bumps and bruises flying around, and during the Backlash post-show press conference, Triple H revealed the extent of the damage sustained to the four men.

"Jacob, Damian, Drew, LA Knight was incredible. What a performance they all put on, luckily everybody is healthy, I think Priest got a tooth that he's hoping will stay inside of his head for a couple of days here, and get solid again, but other than that, Drew McIntyre [is] a little banged up but totally fine, so really happy that turned out the way it did."

Fatu and his three challengers weren't the only men involved in the match as Solo Sikoa also made his presence felt in the closing stages, but he didn't come alone. As Knight went to attack Sikoa, he was taken out by former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb, who made his debut for the company by jumping the barricade, laying out Knight, and throwing him back in the ring for Fatu to make an easy cover. Time will tell where Cobb fits in with The Bloodline going forward, but Fatu didn't look too thrilled about the group gaining a new member.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.