Jeff Cobb Downplays Involvement At WWE Backlash

New WWE star Jeff Cobb debuted at the WWE Backlash PLE, and going by his recent social media post, it seemed like just another day in the office.

Cobb, who appeared from the crowd during the United States Championship match at the Backlash PLE, was taking in the sights and sounds of St. Louis, Missouri, one of which was the city's most prominent monument, the Gateway Arch. He accompanied a photo of himself at the arch with a nonchalant caption.

"So anything cool happen in STL this weekend? I had coffee at the Arch! Duh 😉," he said.

So anything cool happen in STL this weekend? I had coffee at the Arch! Duh 😉 pic.twitter.com/HPnswgC27a — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 11, 2025

In a prior post, he joked about unretiring himself ahead of Backlash, and thanked the fans for the ovation he got in the venue. Cobb and WWE kept his surprise debut a surprise, with a recent report detailing how they tried to keep it hidden from the public. The former NJPW star had to travel a fair bit to get to St. Louis, with him posting photos of appearing at various events in Los Angeles, days before the Backlash PLE. Cobb was at the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 video game launch party in LA, and even posted photos of himself with Tony Hawk, and even got a workout in before he made the trip to Missouri.

Hobb, who recently left NJPW, helped Jacob Fatu retain his United States title at the show, which Fatu wasn't too impressed by the looks of it. The former NJPW star is the latest star to be recruited by Solo Sikoa to be his lackey, after he brought in Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Fatu himself.