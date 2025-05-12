Saraya Reveals She Turned Down Romantic AEW Storyline With Former WWE NXT Star

Former AEW star Saraya has revealed the one storyline that she was pitched during her time in AEW, which she turned down.

During a recent episode of her "Rulebreakers with Saraya" YouTube show, she spoke about how AEW suggested that she be in a love story with AEW's Daddy Magic. Saraya explained that she didn't feel that it would have been appropriate because she had a boyfriend.

"Daddy Magic. They wanted me to do a love storyline with him, and I've managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline — and I wasn't going to start then, you know. They were like, 'No, all he's going to do is kiss you.' And I had a boyfriend at the time, so I was just like, 'I can't do it, you guys. I just can't do it.' So I turned that down. Other than that, there's not really anything else storyline-wise that I've turned down. It's just that if I have to kiss someone and I have a boyfriend, I just don't think it's right or appropriate," Saraya said.

The former WWE star said that no one had ever pitched her to have a love storyline in her pro wrestling career until the one that AEW had suggested to her. Saraya revealed that Daddy Magic is a good guy and that she doesn't have any issues with him, but was just not interested in a love storyline or kissing somebody on-screen.

"I've never really had them come up to me and be like, 'What do you think of this? You want to kiss somebody today?' Like, I've never had that ... until I got to AEW. And then they were like, 'Can you kiss Daddy Magic?' And I love Daddy Magic. Good guy," she added.

Saraya, during her run in AEW, feuded with Ruby Soho and got involved in Soho's relationship with Cool Hand Ang, who is Daddy Magic's tag team partner, but never was directly involved with Daddy Magic.