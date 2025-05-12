JBL Comments On Recent WWE Departures

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has weighed in with his thoughts regarding the recent wave of Superstars released by WWE, which included the likes of Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler. During a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, JBL opened up about the time he was let go, and that as much as it is a tough situation to be in, you have to be prepared for something like this to happen in a major wrestling company.

"It's sad news anytime somebody gets released, like I was on unemployment at one time, that's the way I survived for about four or five months. So I've been there, I don't say that to try and say 'hey look at me,' I say that to tell you that I've been through all this, I've been through being fired, being cut, all that stuff. It sucks, but it's part of life, and you're not adopted by Hunter [Triple H] or Nick [Khan]. You're not adopted by Vince [McMahon], this is something that you have to have always a plan for."

JBL went on to praise the work of Matt Cardona, citing him as an example for the recently released stars to follow as he was able to reinvent himself and make a successful living outside of WWE, rather than living off the name that they made within the WWE walls.

"There's absolutely life after WWE, and this has always been the case..." JBL said. "Do you want to go and find somebody that's your benefactor? That's fine, or do you want to create a name for yourself and say 'I'm going to be in this wrestling business and I'm going to conquer it built based upon what I can do creatively."

Please credit "Something To Wrestle" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.