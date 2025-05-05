Matt Cardona Provides His Advice To Recently Released Former WWE Stars

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has offered encouraging words of wisdom to those who have been released by WWE recently.

Cardona knows a thing or two about becoming successful in the pro wrestling industry after being released by WWE, as he has become one of the most sought-after freelance wrestlers. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion urged the recently-released stars to work hard and turn over a new leaf and rebrand themselves. He encouraged them to not live off of their old WWE personalities and suggested that they craft something new to become a success.

"To the recently released, You have three choices... 1) Fade into obscurity 2) Coast off of your WWE name 3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fu**ing fun! Love, The Indy God," said Cardona.

To the recently released, You have three choices... 1) Fade into obscurity 2) Coast off of your WWE name 3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fucking fun! Love,

The Indy God — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 3, 2025

Cardona was let go during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended his 15-year run with WWE, but he transformed himself following his release and has gone on to be one of the biggest names on the indie circuit. He has featured in various promotions like AEW, TNA Wrestling, GCW, MLW, and NWA, to name a few, and the self-professed "Indy God" has become a bigger name now than when his WWE run ended.

Numerous main roster and "WWE NXT" stars were let go recently, with names like Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai, while "NXT" wrestlers like Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah, Riley Osborne, and Gallus were let go. A few WWE executives were also released during the latest round of cuts. It seems that some of the WWE releases have generated interest from other promotions, one of whom is Dakota Kai, as per reports.