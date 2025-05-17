Andre The Giant Received A Scary Message From An Infamous World Dictator

Few wrestlers are as mythical, or sad, as WWE Hall of Fame Andre the Giant. And not just from his WWE run either. Though Andre has become best known for his WWE exploits, including his battles the latter half of his career with Hulk Hogan, Andre was a world renowned performer who became a star in every territory, or country, he went to. It's because of this that his matches with Antonio Inoki for New Japan Pro Wrestling or El Canek for the Universal Wrestling Association in Mexico — matches that featured Inoki and Canek slamming Andre in a similar way Hogan had — are remembered just as much his legendary WWE moments. Alas, not every trek Andre made to foreign soil proved to be as fruitful; in fact, one such event almost could've led to Andre missing out on key moments of his Hall of Fame career.

In the early 1970s, a mid-20s Andre was not yet a household name in the wrestling business, particularly in the United States. Things gradually improved, however, thanks to his work in other countries, with Andre finding success for Japan's International Wrestling Enterprise, Canada's Grand Prix and Maple Leaf Wrestling, and several European promotions, where he wrestled under the names Jean Ferrer, Monster Roussimoff, and his real name Andre Roussimoff. During this time, Andre wound up taking a rather interesting booking, one that took him to the Middle East sometime between 1970 and 1971. That booking saw Andre wrestle in Baghdad, Iraq's Al-Sha'ab Stadium, in a match against another future WWE star, Adnan Al-Kaissie.