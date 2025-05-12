AEW's Tony Schiavone Pays Touching Yet Humorous Tribute To ECW Legend Sabu

Yesterday afternoon, ECW legend and hardcore icon Terrence Brunk, known as Sabu to wrestling fans, sadly passed away at the age of 60. Just three weeks prior to his death, the former ECW Champion competed in his final match during WrestleMania weekend, emerging victorious over GCW star Joey Janela at the ninth annual Joey Janela's Spring Break in the Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort. Over the last 24 hours, the wrestling world has paid tribute to Sabu, with many of his former colleagues sharing their condolences online, including AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who posted a heartwarming but comedic message for the "Human Highlight Reel" on X this morning.

"Terrible news on the passing of Sabu. He was with us in WCW for only a brief time in 1995, but no doubt redefined hardcore wrestling during his time in ECW. An incredible talent that will obviously put someone through a table in the afterlife."

Terrible news on the passing of Sabu. He was with us in WCW for only a brief time in 1995, but no doubt redefined hardcore wrestling during his time in ECW. An incredible talent that will obviously put someone through a table in the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/85jSTl82a0 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) May 12, 2025

Arguably Sabu's most storied rival, AEW commentator Taz, also took to social media to honor his late friend, where he posted an emotional video outlining his appreciation for the death-defying star and expressed how heartbroken he was to hear the news. In addition, Sabu had the rare privilege of competing in almost every major wrestling promotion, which led WWE, AEW and TNA to release a statement following his passing. Each company highlighted Sabu's greatest accomplishments in the wrestling industry, complimented his unforgettable high-risk style, and offered their condolences to his friends and family.