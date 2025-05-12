Raccoon Problem Leads Matt Cardona To Seek Pest Control Help From Former WCW Star

Matt Cardona may be the "Death Match King" and one of the top stars on the independent wrestling scene right now, but he's got regular everyday problems like anyone else. In fact, he may have more, as Cardona recently discovered that racoons were running rampant in the backyard of his and former WWE US Women's Champion Chelsea Green's house, including pooping in the pool.

As such, Cardona sought help, and naturally, he found it from a former WCW star who is now in the pest control business. Taking to X last Thursday, Cardona chronicled the story in a minute and a half long video, revealing he had called up Commando Pest Control, owned by Kid Romeo. The former WCW cruiserweight personally came to Cardona's house to help him, and ultimately caught both raccoons. Other hijinks ensued, with Romeo cutting a few wrestling style promos, and at one point jumping into the pool to "subdue" one of the racoons with an elbow drop, though the video made clear it was a prop and no racoons were actually harmed.

Raccoons have been pooping in my pool! So I called Kid Romeo from WCW! (No raccoons were harmed filming this video) pic.twitter.com/CqWG28rm5d — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 8, 2025

A WCW Power Plant graduate, Romeo debuted for WCW in late 1999 at a live event, eventually debuting on TV in January 2000. He appeared only sparingly on TV before heading to New Japan in May, working there for the rest of the year. Upon returning to the US, he worked a "WWE Jakked" match, but ultimately returned to WCW, where he earned regular TV time and partnered up with Elix Skipper to become the first ever WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Champions. After WCW closed, he would work for WWE developmental program Heartland Wrestling Association and later TNA, as part of its X-Division. He retired from wrestling in 2008.