AEW's Jim Ross Calls WWE Buying Lucha Libre AAA 'A Little Bit Of A Head Scratcher'

During WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE shockingly announced that they had acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Over the last year, WWE began a cross-promotional partnership with TNA, which has proven to be successful thus far, with the collaboration allowing stars from both brands to gain more exposure. Although AAA could offer similar potential, AEW commentator Jim Ross remains confused about the new relationship, but is willing to see how it plays out.

"A little bit of a head scratcher. I'm not sure what the value is, how much you can monetize that investment but I'm fully supportive of it, no doubt about that, but I believe it's the right move. It's going to be interesting to see how it grows and all that good stuff so hey, let's just let it grows and see how it evolves." He sad on "Grilling JR."

Outside of "WWE NXT" and AAA hosting Worlds Collide next month, many details remained uncertain about the new relationship between both wrestling companies until Dorian Roldan revealed he would remain AAA President. Moreover, Roldan will also have the opportunity to work with WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash, who looks to be heavily involved with AAA's development, which Ross believes will be beneficial going forward.

"I'm a fan of Jeremy Borash. He's a smart guy, does a good job of building, he's a good brand builder .... so good for him, good for AAA and I'm just anxious to see how it grows."

In addition to his thoughts on AAA working with WWE, Ross commented on "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" taking place at Arena Mexico, explaining that he's excited about the potential growth for the company being that it's their first event in the country.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.