Sting's AEW Debut Was Packed With Small Details That Honored His Entire Legacy

Nearly five years removed, it's safe to say that no one could've predicted just how things would go for Sting in AEW when he debuted at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" in December 2020. And even if one would have predicted that Sting would have one last run, no one would have anticipated the quality of it given Sting was in his 60s. And yet, whether it was Sting emulating his partner Darby Allin with a daredevil style, his final title reign as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Championships, or what is arguably the greatest retirement match wrestling has ever seen at AEW Revolution 2024, "The Icon" managed to take his already legendary, Hall of Fame career, and enhance it beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

It's funny in retrospect, because many would have been satisfied with Sting's AEW run if only for his initial appearance. Smack dab in the middle of a wrestling world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sting's AEW debut, in front of a quarter full Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, still feels like it took place in front of thousands of fans to this day. There was the reaction from the fans fortunate enough to be there, the interactions with former foes and allies like Arn Anderson and Dustin Rhodes, the brief moment with Cody Rhodes, a man who idolized Sting as a child, and the face to face with Allin, a sign of things to come. But there was also the classic Sting aesthetic, albeit a tad colder than usual, that immediately made it feel like Sting, and his legacy, were right at home.