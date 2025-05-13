Nic Nemeth Explains How Seth Rollins Is Experiencing A WWE First On Raw

For years, Seth Rollins has remained a prominent figure on WWE television, both with and without a championship attached to his name. Following the events of WrestleMania 41, former WWE star Nic Nemeth asserts that "The Visionary" is now experiencing an even bigger upgrade as the entire "WWE Raw" brand seems to be built around him.

"There is people who are pushed. There are people who are in the gold circle that possibly can be in that special [position], and then there is someone that the show is built around," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio", citing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena as prime examples of the latter. "This looks like it's going to be Seth's first shot as the guy. Here is your shot to be the guy that we've said that you said you were and Vince [McMahon] never quite pulled the trigger on."

During his time in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, Nemeth recalled him and other talents being tasked with elevating Rollins to next level while another top star, namely Roman Reigns, was absent from television. Despite regularly being featured in about six segments across a three hour episode of "WWE Raw," though, the surrounding content seemed to overshadow Rollins, rendering their efforts to boost him ineffective. Looking ahead, Nemeth hopes Rollins has better luck in his current run alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman on "Raw."

"At this point, now that WrestleMania has happened, clearly it is his shot," Nemeth said, "and even now that it's all built around him, it might not work. It may not, but what we've been seeing has been really good."

