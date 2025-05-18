AEW's Daniel Garcia Explains Origins Of His Signature Dance

AEW star Daniel Garcia has grown by leaps and bounds in the promotion ever since his debut in 2020, and one of the important traits of his gimmick is his dance moves, which the fans seem to love.

Garcia recently spoke on AEW star Isiah Kassidy's YouTube channel about the origins of his signature dance and how Chris Jericho played a key role in him incorporating it into his character.

"It kind of started as a joke. I was working with Jericho, and I was just trying to throw stuff at the wall, seeing what happened. Jericho really gave me the confidence to not be afraid to try new things, and maybe fail. Yeah. You know, if you're familiar with the vlog, it was something we would do on there very often, and I just decided, why not try it in the ring? I kept trying it and trying it, and the crowd really got behind it [and] here we are," he said.

The former AEW TNT Champion reiterated how Jericho gave him the confidence to experiment and not be afraid to fail. Garcia recalled using the dance move during an "AEW Dynamite" show in El Paso, Texas, in 2023, where the crowd responded positively to it, following which he used it often, perhaps after some encouragement from veterans like Jericho.

Garcia was under the Jericho learning tree when he was a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction, alongside Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay. After the group dissolved, he embarked on a singles career, earning himself a world title match against then-champion MJF, and later held the AEW TNT Championship, which he lost at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April 2025.