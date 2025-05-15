Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Discusses Relationship With Hall Of Famer

Former WWE stars Matt Riddle and RVD are often bracketed together, primarily thanks to their high-flying skills and athleticism, but also because of a lifestyle choice that they share. The duo, over the years, has also formed a bond, which Riddle recently talked about.

In a recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive – Wrestling Interviews," Riddle discussed his friendship with the Hall of Famer, his interactions with him, and also talked with pride about facing the legendary star.

"Growing up, I was always a huge RVD fan. I never like to say I was a super fan of anybody, but I loved really good, hard-hitting wrestling. I felt like Rob brought that, but also wasn't like, 'You know, brother [imitates Hogan].' There's nothing wrong with that, it's a different character. Rob was like cool, laidback, but his in-ring ability, his athleticism, all that showed you like, 'Yo, this guy can go.' And to wrestle him at MLW, which [was a] dream come true," he said. "He was the final entrant into the Battle Riot. I wish I had more energy, but it was the end of the match, and we got to mix it up. It was cool. It was a moment in time."

He recalled meeting RVD backstage at WrestleMania 37 ahead of his match with Sheamus, and receiving an unlikely gift from the veteran star.

"Rob Van Dam gave me some of his rolling papers. The RVD rolling papers. It was pretty tight," he recalled.

RVD and Riddle shared the screen a few times in WWE, but they have also had the opportunity to face each other, with their one singles match against each other coming last year. The duo once again were in the same ring at MLW's Battle Riot, where RVD unfortunately suffered an injury, breaking his heels.