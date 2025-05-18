Bishop Dyer Explains What Bothers Him About AEW's Presentation

Bishop Dyer, who used to be known as Baron Corbin in WWE, has some strong feelings about how wrestlers look on AEW shows. He stresses the import of how wrestlers dress and present themselves.

Dyer believes that wrestlers should always look their best when they appear on TV. He notes on "Busted Open Radio" that some AEW wrestlers don't put enough effort into their appearance, and this lax attitude bothers him.

"What frustrates me sometimes with AEW [is] you got Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP, and they look like a million bucks standing in the middle of the ring. They got fancy suits on, they look good, they have sunglasses," Dyer points out. "But then the other two guys come out, to cut a promo against them, to potentially face them for the tag titles, and they look like s***, tank tops, doesn't look like you got a haircut or shaved. I think there's some guys there that have to stop being so casual about their appearance on that show."

Dyer thinks this problem makes AEW seem inferior. When one tag team looks professional and their challengers look disheveled, it doesn't make for a credible program.

The former NFL draftee wants all wrestlers to remember that, in a lot of ways, wrestling is a cosmetic industry, and that looking good is part of the job. He thinks that AEW could be even better if everyone put more effort into their appearance. For Bishop Dyer, it's simple – if you want fans to see you as a champion, you need to look like one first.

It isn't all bad words from Dyer about AEW, as he also praises Will Ospreay for his recent, controversial comments about WWE.

