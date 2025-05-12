Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer Reacts To Comments From AEW's Will Ospreay: I Love It

The war between AEW and WWE, if one can call it that, continues to rage on, and did so this past weekend when comments from AEW's Will Ospreay regarding WWE raised a few eyebrows. Ospreay admitted that he wasn't a fan of WWE's style or presentation in an interview with "The Daily Star" and stated his belief that he, and AEW, provided the best wrestling in the world, though he also commended WWE for their success over their years, and even admitted some of his own flaws, like with his promo work.

Shortly after those comments emerged, Dave LaGreca and Bishop Dyer discussed what Ospreay had to say on "Busted Open Radio." And Dyer was all about Ospreay's comments, believing the former AEW International Champion spoke his truth without putting anyone down.

"I love the comments," Dyer said. "He backs up his comments. He's not burying anyone. He's not burying a company. He even talks about Triple H. He doesn't know him, he's not taking shots at him, even though I think Triple H has taken a shot at him before. I think Hunter said one time 'I don't want guys who don't want to work all the time.' AEW's pumping out more shows than WWE might at this time, with how many shows a week they're doing, because WWE's not doing live events anymore.

"So I'm behind what he said. It offends me zero. It shouldn't offend anyone. He's taken pride in his place. He said it in his promo last night. Like, you know, 'This is where it's at.' And I think it's a great guy to have the flag and plant that flag in the center of the ring and say 'Come get it you sons of b*****s.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription