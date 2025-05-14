Tommy Dreamer Expects This WWE Star To Turn Heel, Join Rollins, Heyman & Breakker

In 10 days time, Paul Heyman's newest recruits, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, are set to battle Sami Zayn and CM Punk in tag team action at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since WrestleMania 41, Zayn and Punk have been accompanied by World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in their feud with Rollins and Breakker, usually leaving Heyman's group outnumbered. That said, speculation continues to grow towards a third man joining WWE's newest heel faction, and according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio," the next member of Heyman's alliance is already involved in the storyline.

"Coming up, if I'm just watching, I feel Sami's going to turn and you have three with Paul Heyman and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman." Despite believing Zayn turning heel could set up an optimal return for the "Original Tribal Chief," Dreamer feels the current storyline revolving Heyman's faction has a major flaw. "Again, when we're talking about things not making sense, it's three babyfaces against two heels."

Dreamer continued by speaking about WWE's creativity as of late, arguing that since Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, there have been several plot holes in multiple stories. He compared the main event picture over the last year to WWE's execution of The Bloodline saga, claiming that the company ensured there were no structural weaknesses throughout the entire story.

