WWE's Aleister Black Discusses The Connection Between Wrestling And Acting

Following his exciting return to WWE, Aleister Black recently talked about how wrestling and acting are similar on "ZELVX and Charlie Girl." Black, who is known for his eerie character work in WWE, shared some thoughts to help fans understand what it's like to be a performer.

Black explained that wrestlers don't always get to choose what they do on TV shows like "Raw" or "SmackDown." They have to follow directions, just like actors do in movies.

"I think this is what people need to understand, right? It's the same in pro wrestling, we get handed something and they want us to do x, y, or z," Black said. "I never jump down the throat of an actor because they are the ones being directed to do x, y, and z, kinda like we are. Of course you can say that sometimes performances aren't as great. That goes for us as well, but a lot of times, like, you don't know the full context."

Black also talked about how wrestling fans are a lot like Star Wars fans – they really love what they're fans of, but are sometimes overly critical.

"I definitely think that, like, Star Wars and wrestling have one of the most diehard fan bases. There is a lot of toxicity in there," Black said. "But, you know, I don't understand why you get so obsessed with something to the point where you let it ruin your day."

Black notes that it's great that fans care so much, but they shouldn't get so upset about wrestling that it makes them unhappy. He illustrates his point by looking back at his own disappointment with his "NXT" debut.

