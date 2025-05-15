Report: Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale Signs New Multi-Year Deal With AEW

It was recently revealed that former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale was in a contract year in AEW, but a new report indicates she has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. According to Fightful Select, AEW sources said that Nightingale said she was very happy in AEW and wanted to stay there. The report didn't indicate how many years the former champion had re-signed for.

Fightful's initial report last week revealed that AEW claimed Nightingale was a priority for the company and those within expected to retain her. The outlet noted that Nightingale is well liked in AEW. Nightingale's most recent match in AEW was on the May 8 episode of "AEW Collision," where she was defeated by former friend Kris Statlander. It was only her fifth match on AEW television in 2025.

Nightingale has also recently been involved in the Death Riders storyline, going after "The Problem" Marina Shafir. She teamed up with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland on April 2 to defeat Shafir and current AEW Champion Jon Moxley. In a recent backstage segment, she continued to call out the Death Riders before being confronted by Statlander, which led to their "Collision" match.

"The Babe With The Power" officially signed with AEW in October 2022 after appearing on ROH and AEW on a per-appearance deal in 2021. In addition to the TBS Championship, she has also held the NJPW STRONG Women's title and the CMLL World Women's Championship.