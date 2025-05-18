WWE Star Bianca Belair Underlines The Importance Of On-Screen Representation

Over the last five years, WWE's Bianca Belair has risen from a promising developmental talent to one of the industry's most popular stars. The wrestler recently appeared on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and after highlighting some of Belair's accomplishments, McMahon asked Belair to share her thoughts about representation in wrestling.

"It's so important. I always use the quote, 'Representation is not a request, it's a requirement,'" Belair said.

Belair believes it's important for young men and women to see people that look like them succeed on platforms like the one WWE provides. The wrestler also commended the performers who came before her and broke down barriers, as it takes a great deal of courage to do so.

Back in 2021, Belair and Sasha Banks became the first two Black women to main event WrestleMania when they faced each other for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The moment meant a lot to Belair, especially considering the fact that it was the end of her first year on the main roster and she was winning the world title.

"[Banks] took [such] great care of me in that match, because I was so new," Belair continued. "I remember talking with her and telling her, 'That was more than just a WrestleMania match.'"

The bout makes Belair so emotional that she's only allowed herself to go back and watch it a couple of times. Even before the match took place, she and Banks felt the weight of what they had achieved.

"We didn't know if we were main eventing or not," Belair said. "We kind of found out the same time as everybody on the internet. I remember we just both broke down."

Belair has taken part in every WrestleMania since her main roster debut, though she has yet to main event for a second time. Meanwhile, Banks has left WWE and now performs as Mercedes Mone in AEW, NJPW, and numerous other promotions.

