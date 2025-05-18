Whatever Happened To ECW Star Ariel?

Much like characters from "Encanto" didn't want to talk about Bruno, most wrestling fans don't like to talk about WWE's revival of ECW back in 2006. For one, it was a revival that didn't last all that long, running for a little less than four years before it was discontinued in favor of the first of many "WWE NXT" incarnations. The main reason, however, is because the WWE edition of ECW was almost the exact opposite as the original ECW. Despite touting Paul Heyman as its figurehead when initially relaunched, and featuring ECW stalwart Rob Van Dam as ECW World Heavyweight Champion and late hardcore legend Sabu, WWE's ECW was soon seen as an extension of WWE rather than its own unique thing, which only continued when Heyman walked out several months in. As such, it's easy to see why most fans would prefer to forget it.

Even still, there are some figures from that ECW era that are worth remembering. The brand wound up being the launching pad for one CM Punk, introducing him to the WWE fanbase at large, and leading to him becoming one of the biggest stars of wrestling. Several notable ECW stars got shots on the brand when it first started, including Sandman, Balls Mahoney, and Tommy Dreamer, with the brand ultimately giving Dreamer a chance to capture his second ECW World Championship a few years later. Then there were newer names who got their first break on ECW, much like Punk did; this included former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly, future Aces & Eights member Mike Knox, and one of the more unique characters of the revamped ECW, Ariel.