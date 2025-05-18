Drew McIntyre Names His Favorite Match From WWE Career

Since Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017, he's easily been one of the most reliable in-ring performers for the promotion, having competed in countless show-stealing matches and main events. Most notably, his title bout with Roman Reigns and Clash At The Castle in 2022 and his battle with Andrade in "WWE NXT" eight years ago have been the highlights of his resume, but there's one particular match that the "Scottish Warrior" considers to be the best of his career. Speaking with "Juicy Darts," McIntyre reflected on competing against Sheamus and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship, claiming it's his most beloved match in his 23 years working in the wrestling industry.

"It's incredible. The match was probably my favorite match ... wish it wasn't sponsored by Mike's Hard Lemonade, whatever, cause it draws my eye away looking at the apron but we're in a different world now ... the match itself, was so proud of it and the guys, I love them both but Sheamus and I came up together, known each other forever and we always talked about having the match at WrestleMania. We basically had a singles match when GUNTHER was hanging out on the outside, but it took three of us to put that match together. The crowd were so into it, it was at WrestleMania, everybody had a badass entrance."

McIntyre admitted that he felt his match with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 was also thrilling from a storyline perspective, but when it comes to in-ring quality and getting the crowd invested, the triple-threat bout the year prior still remains his favorite match to date.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Juicy Darts" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.