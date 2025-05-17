WWE's Aleister Black Looks Back On AEW Cage Match With Adam Copeland

AEW has had plenty of memorable, brutal cage matches in its short history, and the bloody bout pitting WWE's Aleister Black (then known as Malakai Black in Tony Khan's promotion) against Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, at Double or Nothing in 2024 is one of them. The match is memorable for many reasons, including the appearance of Gangrel and the brutal injury Cope suffered after jumping off the cage, a fractured tibia that put him on the shelf for months. Outside of the accidental injury to his opponent, Black told "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast" that the bout was "by far" one of his favorite things he's done in wrestling.

"It was definitely one of my favorite matches that I've done," Black said. "[Copeland] was very giving and we had such a blast in there. I just remember I lost so much blood in that match. They calculated it, I lost about a pint and a half. That's what they think because I bleed so long, so profusely. It was pouring out. But, it added so much. And also, because you don't see me bleed that often."

Black said that he and Copeland knew the cage match had to be violent. He said that added a new level of violence in the bout that was slow and methodical, but also precise and quick when it needed to be. Black also gave credit to his former House of Black stablemates, Buddy Matthews and Brody King, who he said had fantastic matches with Copeland, as well.

"That whole feud, that whole little month was one of my absolutely favorite things that I've done in wrestling," he said.

