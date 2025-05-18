Former WWE Star Blair Davenport Discusses Outreach From Former Coworkers

This past February, Bea Priestley, formally known as Blair Davenport, was released from WWE after working in the company for nearly four years. Unfortunately, Priestley was only on the main roster for nine months and was booked for just six matches during her time on "WWE SmackDown," with the promotion never giving her much of a chance to succeed. That said, according to the 29-year-old in a recent interview with "Cultaholic," she was relieved after getting the call that she had been released.

"It was one of those things, you don't realize how unhappy you are until you feel happy that you've got the call saying that you don't have a job anymore. So that was kind of a thing, I was like, oh okay maybe it was good for me."

Although Priestly was aware that she wasn't given many opportunities to find success on the blue brand, she did comment on the amount of support she was given following her release, explaining that it felt satisfying to know her co-workers cared about her.

"I don't take anything personally, it's a business, but I do think a lot of people felt bad for me because I only just got called up. I didn't even have a year on "SmackDown" or on "RAW" or whatever. So the amount of outreach I got from actual talent within the company basically saying how sorry they were and how they wish me the best ... it was nice to be like, 'Oh well a lot of people do actually care about me.'"

Priestly has only wrestled once since being released from WWE, as she made her NJPW debut earlier this month and defeated Viva Van at Resurgence in the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

