WWE Star Rey Mysterio To Receive Award From National Hispanic Media Coalition

WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, has enjoyed one of the most prestigious careers of his generation, and is hailed for his role in popularizing the Luchadore style with American audiences. Now, according to a press release, Mysterio, alongside several other Hispanic trailblazers, will be awarded for his lifelong achievements by the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

The WWE veteran will receive his award during the 2025 Impact Awards Gala, which will be hosted by Al Madrigal and Jessica Marie Garcia on Friday, June 6th, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Additionally, the press release notes that Mysterio will be receiving the Legend Impact Award for his pro wrestling career and the effect he's had on sports entertainment and representation for decades. Mysterio will join other notable names like Salma Hayek, James Cameron, Rosario Dawson, Danny Trejo, and Diego Luna, who also received Impact Award honors in the past.

Unfortunately, at this time, Mysterio is still recovering from an injury. Weeks ago, "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reported that the veteran had undergone surgery for a torn abductor muscle. The report further alleged that the veteran desired to compete at WrestleMania 41 this year, but was advised not to by doctors as it could risk further injury. Mysterio has since been involved in advertisements for the upcoming AAA x "NXT" event, Worlds Collide, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 7th. However, based on the report, he likely won't be back in action for another four to six months.