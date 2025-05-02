Injury Update On WWE Star Rey Mysterio

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete against El Grande Americano in singles action on night one. However, just 24 hours before the event on "WWE SmackDown," Mysterio wrestled in a six-man tag team match alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against American Made, where the WWE Hall Of Famer suffered a legitimate injury. Following the match, Mysterio was seen limping up the entrance ramp being carried out of the arena by WWE officials, with the company revealing that he would be unable to compete the next night, and would be replaced by Fenix. Now two weeks removed from WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer has provided an update on Mysterio's injury.

In a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer revealed that Mysterio had undergone surgery for a torn abductor muscle. Despite desperately wanting to compete at the "Showcase of the Immortals," doctors informed Mysterio that it would be a poor decision to allow him to wrestle Americano, with the injury being too serious to risk a further setback. WWE has yet to provide a timetable on Mysterio's return to in-ring competition, but recovery time is expected to be anywhere between four to six months.

Unfortunately for Mysterio, Americano would pickup the win at WrestleMania, who won the match by head-butting Fenix with a metal plate located under his mask. That said, the contest was good exposure for the former AEW star, who wrestled in his first WWE Premium Live Event match since signing with the company last month.