Nic Nemeth Explains Why It's OK NXT Stars Giulia & Roxanne Perez Lost On WWE Raw

Former rivals turned temporary allies, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, recently broke into "Monday Night RAW" and took on the team of IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley, but unfortunately for the two, they failed to secure the victory, and ended up butting heads backstage. Following the altercation, it seems like the alliance between Perez and Giulia is off, but many have been left wondering whether their loss hurt their momentum or not.

"It's okay, and here's why: you can get the rub," Nic Nemeth argued during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," recently. "You have the established audience from NXT, and now we have you on the main roster and trust you a little bit and know what you have." He then added that at the end of the day, the two of them stole the show, and losing doesn't matter since they're still in the "minor league" of WWE and shouldn't be winning against established stars. "So, if you're close and if you steal one, that is a huger win than if you are a full-time roster person. So, you're fighting an uphill battle; you should lose sometimes!"

Additionally, Bully Ray looked back at Perez's appearance in the Royal Rumble this year and how she ended up losing to Charlotte Flair, instead of winning the Rumble. "If Roxanne Perez eliminates Charlotte Flair, that screams force feeding," Bully noted. "There's no way in hell you're gonna get me to believe that Roxanne was able to eliminate the greatest women wrestler on the planet." The veteran then added that being told that Perez lasted long against Flair makes for a far more impressive angle.

