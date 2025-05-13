Giulia Appears To Break Off Alliance With Roxanne Perez Following WWE Raw Loss

The main event of this week's "WWE Raw" may have resulted in the breakup of a tag team as Giulia and Roxanne Perez seemed not to be on the same page following the show.

Perez and Giulia, who have been running riot on "Raw" ever since they appeared on the red brand after WrestleMania 41, teamed up to face the duo of IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley. Sky and Ripley secured the win, and in a backstage segment post the match, Perez looked agitated and drew up a plan for them following their loss.

"We came here to make a statement, we came here to make history and then that's not what we did tonight. That's not what we did tonight. We need to refocus, we need to ask for a rematch, we need to talk to Adam Pearce, and then we need to ...," a frustrated Perez said before she was cut off by her tag team partner.

Giulia seems not to be keen to do any of the things that Perez listed, as she blew off Perez and teased the end of their partnership.

"Hey, there's no 'we,'" replied Giulia before leaving.

Perez was one of Giulia's first opponents when she joined WWE, but the two joined forces last month and then made a mark on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where they attacked Sky and NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The following week, Perez faced Ripley, but the match was interrupted by Giulia before Sky came to the aid of her former opponent. it remains to be seen what happens between the duo, but the ending of "Raw" suggests that Ripley may be eyeing Sky's world title, which could result in Perez and Giulia moving on to other things.