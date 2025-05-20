AEW's Will Ospreay Details How Jerry Lynn Is Helping Him

While a 14-year veteran of the squared circle, Will Ospreay is continuing to learn from those around him while backstage at All Elite Wrestling. During a recent interview with "Q101," Ospreay noted that he especially looks to AEW producer and former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn for guidance.

"I never get sick of hearing from different wrestlers, their opinions," Ospreay said. "For example, this year I've been working hand in hand with Jerry Lynn and he's really been helping me dissect little pieces of my match, especially when I'm on TV shows."

According to Ospreay, Lynn has been particularly helpful in strengthening "The Aerial Assassin's" relationship with the AEW fanbase. Additionally, Ospreay has honed in on a specific art while working with Lynn.

"I enjoyed [watching] the underground style and the technique and the intimacy between wrestler and audience. I always enjoyed that type of connection, so having Jerry Lynn teaching me little nuggets of information has really been helping out my connection with the audience," Ospreay said, "learning how to ride waves, and getting them up to a point where they climax. I know that's the weirdest word to use in wrestling, but Jerry's teaching me the fine art of making them climax at the right point."

Currently, Ospreay is on the road to AEW Double or Nothing, where he will take on "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The winner of that match will then move ahead to AEW All In and challenge for the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.

