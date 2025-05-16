AEW's Ricochet Fires Parting Shot At Zach Gowen After Dynamite Win

This week, Zach Gowen marked his in-ring return to national television with a match against Ricochet on "AEW Dynamite." While he ultimately suffered defeat, Gowen is grateful for the opportunity, writing "Thank you [AEW] for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you [Tony Khan] for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time" on X. Ricochet, on the other hand, fired a parting shot at Gowen.

"Send me the hospital bill. I gotchu," Ricochet wrote in response.

In their "Dynamite" match, Gowen seized early control by kicking Ricochet through the ropes, then laying him out with a dive to the outside. Later on, the former WWE star scaled the turnbuckle, looking for a one-legged moonsault. Ricochet spotted it, however, and dodged it before finishing off Gowen with the Spirit Gun for the win. Afterward, Ricochet followed up with a second Spirit Gun and a punt to Gowen's head. Fortunately for Gowen, former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe came down to the ring to save him from further damage.

During childhood, Gowen had his left leg amputated. Still, he pursued his dream of professional wrestling, and in the process, became the first one-legged competitor ever to compete under the WWE banner. Gowen's run in WWE was brief, but notable, as he faced the likes of Brock Lesnar, Shannon Moore, and even former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Following his exit from the company in 2004, Gowen continued to perform on the independent wrestling circuit as well as Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling.