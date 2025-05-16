Natalya Says Her WWE Career Won't Be Complete Until She Wins These Two Championships

While she's enjoyed her long and prosperous career in WWE, Natalya is still hungry for more, specifically championship gold. During an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," "The Queen of Harts" expressed interest in the newest titles within the WWE women's division, so much so that she feels they could potentially top off her tenure.

"Why I'm so hungry is because I'm not resting on a title. The last time I won a title in WWE was in 2017, so it's been eight years since I've won a title. So when Triple H introduced the new Women's US Championship and the IC Title, I was just like those are two championships that I want to have," Natalya said. "I've never had a singles match against Lyra [Valkyria] or worked against Chelsea [Green] in a championship match. So to me, I don't feel like my career will be complete unless I win that Women's IC Title."

Following the introduction of the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Natalya and 11 other women competed in a tournament to determine the inaugural titleholder. Unfortunately for Natalya, her hopes were dashed in the opening round as IYO SKY gained the pinfall to advance in the tournament. Lyra Valkyria later emerged as the tournament winner, courtesy of a win over Dakota Kai in the finals. Most recently, she successfully defended the title against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash.

Elsewhere, Zelina Vega now reigns as the WWE Women's United States Champion after defeating Chelsea Green on the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 41. Green solidified herself as the first ever holder of the respective title when she beat Michin at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December. This weekend, Natalya will attempt to dethrone NWA World Women's Champion Kenzie Paige at the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup, with fellow veteran Gail Kim serving as the special guest referee.

