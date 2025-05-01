WWE's Zelina Vega Details 'Shock' At Crowd Reaction To Her US Title Win On SmackDown

Last Friday, on "WWE SmackDown," Zelina Vega captured her first singles championship in the company with a surprise victory over Chelsea Green. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Vega noted the audible surprise from the audience when she won, and revealed that their response left her just as stunned.

"I was genuinely shocked," Vega said. "Shocked at how they reacted. I heard, at the top of the ramp, that side saying, 'You deserve it!' And I was like, 'What? That's insane.'"

The WWE performer feels that moments of genuine shock are few and far between in today's era of wrestling, but her United States Championship win seemed to catch the audience totally off guard. After a long and difficult journey to get to where she is today, Vega said she was grateful for the strong response from the crowd.

Vega also stated that she's typically nervous before wrestling, but the fact that her husband was making his return to WWE that night had calmed those nerves. After a few months of teases, Aleister Black appeared on Friday's "SmackDown" in the segment immediately following Vega's title win, leveling The Miz with his signature Black Mass.

"It was nice to feel at ease," Vega said. "Even during the match, I felt good."

Though she's now a champion, the wrestler noted that it had been about a year since she had won a match in WWE, explaining why the audience was surprised about her victory. Once the moment of shock hit the crowd and Vega made her way to the back, she was greeted by her husband, as well as Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, all of whom congratulated her on the win.

