Nic Nemeth Loves How AEW Is Handling This Fish-Out-Of-Water Storyline

For weeks, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has attempted to forge himself a spot in The Hurt Syndicate, with cars, women, watches, and a championship promise as incentives for the existing members. On the May 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite," MJF's attempts finally proved to be successful as MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley granted him three thumbs up and a contract signing to formalize his membership next week. On "Busted Open Radio," TNA Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth shared his take on the story.

"It's just been an ongoing thing, and it's been some of my favorite stuff that AEW is doing," Nemeth said. "They're drawing it out. It's a different look for them because [The Hurt Syndicate] are killers that look the part, and they're having some fun. You're getting to know them personally, but also you get a totally different MJF to where he's not the cocky guy that he is everywhere else. He's in a totally out of his element thing and he's trying to impress these guys and you don't get the full answer each way. You get almost and almost."

Previously, only MVP and Benjamin had given MJF a nod of approval. To gain Lashley's, MJF had to adhere to The Hurt Syndicate motto of "We Hurt People," which he later did by brutally beating down both Dante and Darius Martin. Still, MJF's place in The Hurt Syndicate wasn't guaranteed as Lashley first teased a thumbs down before finally pointing it upward.

"They might throw a big party," Nemeth added. "They might throw a big party and beat [MJF's] ass in front of everybody. Either way, I want to see next week, which is one of my favorite parts of wrestling when it is not the main event of the show, doing something that says I want to see what happens next week. That is how you book a wrestling show."

