Pat McAfee Thinks He Has Grounds To Overturn Result Of WWE Backlash Match Vs. Gunther

This past weekend at Backlash, Pat McAfee bravely stepped inside the ring with former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, where the "WWE Raw" commentator unfortunately fell short despite his best efforts. McAfee challenged "The Ring General" to a match after he attempted to attack Michael Cole at ringside on "Raw" following his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. McAfee tried to save his broadcast partner, but he was unfortunately choked out by GUNTHER in the process. Following Backlash, McAfee opened up about his battle with GUNTHER, reflecting on his performance and claiming that the result of the match needs to be reevaluated.

"We are just beating the hell out of each other here, and in my mouth I was like, I never tapped out you know? I kept saying that there was a couple moments in there, I was like not a bad idea maybe, just say I made my point ... ref came over, Dan came over a couple times, he was like, 'Are you okay?' And I was almost like 'No.'" McAfee said. "He had that choker on me, I thought I was going to get out, I thought I had him and then he says 'We go back down' ... then I get to the ropes and I thought that was a break, I don't know the f***ing rules here ... maybe we do have a little thing that we can maybe contest the outcome." He said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Despite the loss, McAfee believes that Michael Cole and himself have earned GUNTHER's respect, and hopefully the former champ understands that they were just trying to do their jobs as commentators.

