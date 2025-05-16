Eric Bischoff Stands By Friendship With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, Despite Issues

Last month, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan revealed they'd once again be working together, announcing the launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling League. Hogan often receives mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with some praising the legend for his impact on the business, while others criticize his ego and lack of awareness, especially after his 2015 scandal where he was caught using racial slurs on tape. Most recently, AEW star Shelton Benjamin slammed the 71-year-old online for calling him "Benjamin Shelton," and mocked Hogan's apology speech to the locker room in 2018 for his racial outburst. Although Bischoff didn't want to analyze Benjamin's comments, he defended Hogan by outlining their friendship and claimed that people don't truly know the real "Hulkster."

"I don't know how they feel. I don't want to try to characterize how they feel but clearly they're not satisfied and they reacted accordingly ... It's not hard for me to address this Konnan because he's my friend. What's hard is because I know it doesn't really matter what I say ... I'm proud to be Hulk Hogan's friend and I know him, I've known him for almost 30 years. I've been with him in every conceivable situation." Bischoff said. "I've seen him go out of his way to make people, who might otherwise be surprised, that if it's a minority, especially if you can tell for whatever reason the environment you're in, or the fundraiser you're participating in, if it's for underprivileged kids especially of any persuasion or race, I've seen him." He said on "Keepin' It 100."

Bischoff explained that he's watched Hogan when the cameras are turned off and when there's nothing for him to gain, claiming that he's more vulnerable and loyal than people believe.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.