Matt Hardy Discusses Parallels Between Late ECW Legend Sabu & Brother Jeff

Former ECW star Sabu died earlier this week at the age of 61, and figures from around the industry have been sharing their thoughts on his influence and legacy. One common point of conversation is the way Sabu pushed boundaries when it came to hardcore matches and the "extreme" style that became popular in the 1990s. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the wrestler compared Sabu's over-the-top actions to his brother, Jeff Hardy.

"This blew a lot of people's minds, when he would do these things and he would get up and continue walking again," Hardy said. "There are some similarities, I think, when you see Jeff do his thing."

Matt noted that his brother and Sabu wrestled similar styles, with both men being great at selling while neither excelled at the conventional pro wrestling promo. However, Jeff was still able to win over lifelong fans in WWE, and Matt believes Sabu would've been able to do the same had he been fully dedicated to making it work in the company.

Although Sabu is recognized as a major influence on modern pro wrestling, the late performer only had a brief run with WWE. In the opinion of Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon actually made attempts to push Sabu, but Sabu's tendency to self-medicate with drugs prevented him from reaching his full potential.

"I think Sabu was just not of the right mindset to be a top guy, where he's sober all the time and he has to keep things in check and he has to do all the work that comes with being that top guy, as far as interviews or appearances or whatever it may be."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.