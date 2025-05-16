Penta Calls Sabu's Match With This WWE HOFer The 'Most Beautiful' He Ever Saw

One of "WWE Raw's" newest stars, Penta is yet another talent mourning the death of ECW legend Sabu, who passed at age 60 on Sunday. The Luchador appeared on the May 12 episode of the "Raw Recap" on the company's YouTube channel and discussed a match he recently watched of the "Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac." Penta said he recently watched Mysterio and Sabu's match from November 2006 at ECW One Night Stand, the only time the pair faced off.

"I saw the match again, ECW, Rey Mysterio versus Sabu," he said. "It's the most beautiful match I saw in my life. This morning I saw, like with a different angle because I'm with Rey [and after Sabu's passing]... Wow. So crazy, man. Never did I see Rey Mysterio [do] so many crazy things."

Mysterio and Sabu were fighting for the World Championship, which Mysterio held at the time. The pair had the Hammerstein Ballroom crowd up off their feet throughout the bout, which was declared a no contest by a ringside doctor. Mysterio and Sabu both landed hard after Sabu caught the champion in a flying headlock before nailing a DDT that sent them both through a table. The men landed awkwardly on the floor, and Mysterio and Sabu were declared unfit to continue. It's a match that Penta said he would love to have, but maybe scaled back a bit.

"I'd love a match with Rey Mysterio like the same [match] in ECW versus Sabu," he said. "Like, tables, something like, not extreme, but something hard. Tables, chairs... because I love this style and Rey Mysterio, too."

