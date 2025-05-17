Backstage News On Who Will Compete In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing

Swerve Strickland declared there would be Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing next Sunday on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," but with so many run-ins to end the show, fans were confused as to just who would be in the match. A new report from Fightful Select, however, further clarified who will be competing and revealed there will be an inter-gender aspect to this year's bout.

Fightful reported that they were told to expect Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale to take on the Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, NJPW's Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir. Nightingale and Strickland had previously teamed to defeat Moxley and Shafir on an April episode of "Dynamite," and Nightingale had been adamant about taking out the Death Riders ever since, after Moxley hit her with a Paradigm Shift. In the match, Strickland also accidentally hit Shafir with a House Call and Nightingale sent Moxley through a table before eating his finisher after the bout.

The outlet noted that Katsuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could be added to their respective sides of the match, as well, to make it a six-on-six bout. Hook and Wheeler Yuta weren't mentioned, but Fightful noted there is nothing keeping either man from being involved.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada were also involved in the end of "Dynamite," but Fightful reported that they are slated for a title match at Double or Nothing, though they could make cameos in the match.