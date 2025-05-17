Solo Sikoa Overcomes Jimmy Uso, Rey Fenix To Win Men's MITB Qualifier On WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa defeated his older brother and Rey Fenix during "WWE SmackDown" to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Money in the Bank will be airing on June 7 and will feature its namesake matches for a cash-in title contract per tradition, with Alexa Bliss securing the first spot in the Women's edition of the bout earlier on Friday night. Sikoa fought Fenix and Jimmy Uso for the maiden spot in the Men's match later in the show, flanked at ringside by his Bloodline enforcers, Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb).

Sikoa and Uso resumed their brotherly conflict during the bout, the former dragging the latter out of the ring and smashing his head against the announcer's desk. Fenix then caught Sikoa off-guard with a superkick and a plancha to level both him and Uso on the outside, but Sikoa and Uso soon picked up where they left off as Sikoa threw Jimmy off of the apron, verbally running him down before delivering a Spinning Solo onto the announcer's desk.

Uso landed an open-hand palm strike to Sikoa, only to receive a back elbow from Fenix, before landing a superkick back to him. Sikoa sought the Samoan Spike on Fenix, but Fenix countered into a pin attempt that was then broken by Uso. Uso was caught with the Adios Amigos from Fenix, only to catch Fenix with a spear for the near-fall. Mateo then jumped on the apron, getting a forearm from Fenix for his efforts, allowing Sikoa to hit the Samoan Spike and secure the winning pinfall on Fenix.

Following the bout, LA Knight returned to attack Sikoa, Mateo, and Fatu, prompting Nick Aldis to make his way out and announce a match between Knight and Mateo.