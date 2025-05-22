Former AEW World Women's Champion Nyla Rose Reflects On First Double Or Nothing PPV

In four days, AEW's annual late spring/early summer pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, will celebrate its yearly program for the seventh time since the company's inception in 2019. Nyla Rose, one of the first original signees in the women's division, got to be part of the first-ever Double or Nothing showcase. Never thinking her image would be exhibited across the Las Vegas Strip via AEW's promotional posters, the former and second-ever AEW Women's World Champion reminisced on what a career-defining moment it was for her to be on the this first-ever card.

"That entire show holds such a special place for me for so many reasons," Rose said on "AEW Unrestricted." "Just it being, like, our inaugural introduction of sorts, right? Having...goodness... a 100 foot poster of myself on the side of the MGM Grand. Like, having my face everywhere in Vegas, these are things people strive for their whole lives."

Acknowledging that she sees wrestling from a set of goggles with one lens as the performer/wrestler and the other from a fan's point of view, Rose never thought she would receive the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a Hall of Famer. At the inaugural show, "The Native Beast" tangled with Kylie Rae, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (who won the match), and TNA Hall of Famer and trendsetter in women's wrestling, Awesome Kong. Before their standoff, Rose mentioned neither of her challengers knew Kong would be part of their four-way match. When Awesome Kong's music hit, the entire audience came unglued, including Rose, who admits after re-watching her confrontation with Kong, she broke character, referring that she briefly tapped into the fan part of her goggle vision.

"For this to be a true surprise for the fans, for myself included, and having that place come absolutely unglued with energy, unmatched," Rose added.

