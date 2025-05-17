Company Owned By WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Reportedly Bidding On Famous Restaurant Chain

Hulk Hogan is making some big moves, brother. The two-time Hall of Famer is on the pursuit of possibly buying a popular chain restaurant's brand, Hooters.

In a report from TMZ Sports, Hogan's company, Real American Beer, is interested in submitting a bid for the restaurant's intellectual property. As the company told TMZ, its mission is to take over existing brands that represent "freedom, grit and good times and bring them back to relevance." Should the bid be successful, it would permit Hogan's company to relaunch not just food and beverage products, but also merchandise featuring the Hooters IP at restaurants, retail locations, and entertainment venues across the nation. The goal is to expand its consumer's reach not just to the already established patrons that go there, but to the younger people as well. Back in March, Hooters of America filed chapter 11 bankruptcy, owing $370 million in debt. The restaurant was one of the first to carry the former WWE Champion's light beer product.

This idea has been in motion since April, as the company mentioned they were "very intrigued" about the possibilities of ownership, believing it would be a perfect match on reconstructing the American image. While more information unfolds on this potential bid, Hogan and friend/former boss, Eric Bischoff, are set to launch their amateur wrestling promotion, the Real American Freestyle Wrestling, which will host its first event on August 30, in Cleveland, Ohio.