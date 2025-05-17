Naomi Taunts Nia Jax For Getting Busted Open In WWE SmackDown Main Event, Jax Responds

Nia Jax expected to leave the May 16 episode of "WWE SmackDown" with gold around her waist, but instead found herself leaving with red on her face. After getting busted open in her title match with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in Friday's "SmackDown" main event, Naomi, who has been a significant factor in Jax's current title ambitions, took to social media to not offer support, but rather rub salt in Jax's gory face wound.

"I thought Samoans had hard heads?" Naomi instigated on social media in the aftermath of Friday's main event.

Naomi, who attempted to interfere in Jax and Stratton's recent championship contest with a steel chair, compared Jax's open face wounds to opening "a can of biscuits." She ended her taunt with a yellow caution emoji, as is custom with her new heel persona. Fans replied to Naomi's post with hysterical amusements, and the reply section of Naomi's post was filled with crying emojis and gifs of people laughing.

Jax, not one to be silent, responded early Saturday morning. In her post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jax warned Naomi against instigating a conflict with her, and invoked the bloodied image of Jimmy Uso after his beatdown from GUNTHER during the build-up to WrestleMania 41.

"Don't get me started girl!" Jax shot back in a quote-repost. "Let's not talk about big Jim last month."

Uso's bloody beatdown was a significant factor in his twin Jey Uso's chase for and eventual acquisition of GUNTHER's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While Jimmy's bloody beatdown at the hands of GUNTHER might have motivated Jey to come out victorious in his title match against "The Ring General," Jax lost her match for the WWE Women's World Championship after Stratton hit her with two Prettiest Moonsault Ever attempts, and is considered to be out of title contention.