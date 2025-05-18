Tony Khan Adds Singles Stretcher Match To AEW Double Or Nothing Card

"AEW: Double or Nothing" is just over a week away, and the card for AEW's Arizona-based event continues to solidify. On Saturday, AEW leader Tony Khan took to social media to announce a Double or Nothing match fitting for the bitter animosity Mark Briscoe and Ricochet: a Stretcher Match.

Briscoe and Ricochet's feud has only risen in intensity over the past two months, and Briscoe recently took to a promo on AEW social media to express his frustrations. In an impassioned speech, Briscoe challenged the "perpetual thorn in [his] side" and "proverbial chap in [his] a**" to a Stretcher Match — fitting, considering Ricochet's followed-through threats to send Briscoe's ally, Zach Gowen, to the hospital. In the same video package, Ricochet accepted Briscoe's offer, and it was up to AEW leadership to make the match official.

"The challenge was issued, now, it's official," Khan tweeted.

With Khan's blessing, Briscoe and Ricochet are now set for their highly anticipated Stretcher Mat at Double or Nothing, which will be broadcast live from Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena on May 25. Fans clamored with excitement underneath Khan's official announcement, with one fan declaring that the match was a "potential show stealer for sure." Others lamented over the division within AEW's bald roster, but ultimately expressed excitement for the guaranteed-hard hitting collision.

Briscoe and Ricochet's Stretcher Match will see a match with no disqualifications, count-outs, pinfalls, or submissions. The match's only win condition is to strap one's opponent into the provided stretcher. In the video package that featured Briscoe's challenge, Ricochet expressed his desire to send Briscoe to the hospital, just as he did to Gowen. Whether Ricochet will follow up on his promise, or if Briscoe can overcome the devious high-flier, will be seen come Double or Nothing.

As of writing, neither man has responded to Khan's tweet.