Backstage News On Potential All-Woman Crossover Show Between AEW & Pro Wrestling EVE

While much of his in-ring work takes him across the Atlantic to the United States, Will Ospreay's work behind-the-scenes has largely been centered in his home country of England, specifically with Pro-Wrestling EVE, an all-women's promotion founded in 2010. As a producer and creative team member for EVE, Ospreay has expressed particular interest in coordinating the largest all-women's wrestling show not only within the company, but across all of Europe. A new report has since provided an update on this idea.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, EVE is actively planning the event and currently scoping out venues for their projected boost in attendance size. When will this event take place? As of now, the month of November is reportedly being targeted.

The outlet adds that the event has the potential to involve talent from other wrestling companies, though no exact companies were mentioned. Ospreay is a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, with connections to Ring of Honor and STARDOM as well. In a recent interview with "Grapple Theory," "The Aerial Assassin" noted that AEW's Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Queen Aminata had already signaled their interest in working with EVE in the future.

Currently, Nightshade, an 11-year veteran, reigns as the EVE Champion after dethroning former "WWE NXT UK" star Nina Samuels earlier this month. Meanwhile, Irish star Anita Vaughan serves as the EVE International Champion. Recent TNA Wrestling signee Harley Hudson is enjoying the EVE Tag Team Championships alongside Lucy Sky. Together, they are known as Hard Up North.