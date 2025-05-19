Penta Explains Why WWE's Acquisition Of AAA Is Good For The Business

WWE acquired Mexican promotion AAA, with the announcement made over WrestleMania 41 weekend, and WWE star Penta believes that the deal is good for pro wrestling.

Penta, who debuted in WWE earlier in the year, knows AAA intimately, having called the promotion his home for many years. During his recent appearance on "Raw Recap," the former AAA Latin American Champion discussed the importance of the deal.

"In my personal opinion, it's good for the business, it's good for the fans. I think it's a very, very good opportunity for Mexican wrestlers, the younger wrestlers, and in general, the Mexican wrestlers because this door is bigger than any other opportunity in the world. I don't know exactly what is the form, I don't know exactly will be the Mexican [combine] ... I don't know. But I'm sure this is the best opportunity for all Mexican wrestlers," he said.

Penta is optimistic that the deal will open the doors for more Mexican wrestlers to feature in WWE.

"I wanna see more wrestlers here in WWE, luchadors, obviously. To be honest, man, and I'm serious, I think it's good for the business. I don't know when it'll start, I don't know the real formula for this project, but I feel in my heart, it is good business."

The deal to bring AAA under the TKO umbrella has received mixed reactions, with some believing that WWE's involvement could dilute the promotion, while others feel it will help elevate it.

AEW's Jeff Jarrett echoed Penta's thoughts about the acquisition helping the business as a whole, however, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed how the deal left him scratching his head. The new acquisition will be in full effect at next month's Worlds Collide show, where stars from AAA and WWE NXT will appear at the same event.