Dominik Mysterio Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Childhood WWE Appearance

WWE star Dominik Mysterio has time and again reminded everyone that he is a 20-year veteran, having debuted on WWE television first in 2003. The Intercontinental Champion has now revealed how much he got paid by WWE in his younger years and what he did with that money.

Mysterio was involved in his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's feud with Eddie Guerrero, and a few years later in Rey's rivalry with CM Punk. The 28-year-old star recently revealed that he got paid $5000 by WWE for his appearance, with his parents telling him that they had kept the money to the side.

"I got paid, I'll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid, as a kid, five grand. That was just for one of the events. And I remember my parents told me, because normally they wouldn't tell me, they would just tell me they put it to the side ... They said, 'You got paid five grand,'" he said on "Intoxicados Podcast."

Mysterio recalled buying a bike and some action figures for himself. However, his family forbade him from buying anything else with the money he had earned, as his mother told him that all of it had already been spent.

"'Cool, let's go to Toys R Us.' I go to Toys R Us. I get myself a bike. I've always been into Universal Monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. 'Yeah, let me get a couple of those.' It totaled out to 400 bucks, maybe 300, if that. As soon as we got home, I'm like, 'Can we go to Target?' My mom goes, 'That's it. That's all your money.'"

Years later, Dominik eventually earned a full-time contract, however, his WWE debut match, against Seth Rollins, took place before he was even under contract. A few years down the line, Dominik became one of the most hated heels and is on his way to having a career similar to that of his legendary father.