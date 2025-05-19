Former NXT Star Jakara Jackson Shares Emotional Impact WWE Release Had On Her
Former NXT talent Jakara Jackson found herself among the recent WWE releases, alongside other names from the devlopmental brand like Cora Jade, Gigi Dollin, and Riley Osbourne. While Jackson already reacted to the news of her release on social media, she's since taken to her YouTube account to let fans know what her next step is, as well as to reminisce on her tenure with WWE.
"I'm very, very grateful and appreciative for my time in WWE," Jackson said, adding that she wants to make it clear that she has no hard feelings towards WWE despite it hurting. "I moved all the way from New Mexico, across the country, for this. Up and left and just gave my all for this and it's been quite the experience." She further thanked all her supporters, fans, as well as her coaches in WWE.
"Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes. And the way I see it, I'm still gonna get that opportunity, just in a different way," she added. Jackson then emphasized how thankful she is for her fans and noted that she's not done with wrestling. "I'm excited. I'm very much ready to put out what I want to put out. I don't want to get crazy into details because that's what interviews are for... So, stay tuned."
Jakara Jackson's WWE release interrupted plans she made with her family
The news about her release came at an awkward time, according to Jackson, who claimed that she was getting ready for her niece's birthday dinner when she got the call from WWE. "I was shook. I definitely missed my niece's birthday dinner because I had to regroup," she said. "It's shocking news, you know what I'm saying? I did end up going roller skating with her." Jackson noted that while she needed to reflect on everything at the time, family is still the most important thing to her.
Additionally, Jackson answered some fan questions during the vlog, notably about the things she still wants to do in entertainment. "What is still on my bucket list was having a storyline I could sink my teeth into and show depth in my character," she claimed. "Also, holding a title, you know what I'm saying? (...) I definitely want to continue wrestling, I also want to dabble in acting. The sky is the limit at this point. I want to do a lot of things." Jackson then told her fans to stay tuned once again, and boldly claimed that she'll be seen before long.
