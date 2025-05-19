Former NXT Star Jakara Jackson Shares Emotional Impact WWE Release Had On Her

Former NXT talent Jakara Jackson found herself among the recent WWE releases, alongside other names from the devlopmental brand like Cora Jade, Gigi Dollin, and Riley Osbourne. While Jackson already reacted to the news of her release on social media, she's since taken to her YouTube account to let fans know what her next step is, as well as to reminisce on her tenure with WWE.

"I'm very, very grateful and appreciative for my time in WWE," Jackson said, adding that she wants to make it clear that she has no hard feelings towards WWE despite it hurting. "I moved all the way from New Mexico, across the country, for this. Up and left and just gave my all for this and it's been quite the experience." She further thanked all her supporters, fans, as well as her coaches in WWE.

"Do I wish that I could have shown the world what I can do on my own? Hell yes. And the way I see it, I'm still gonna get that opportunity, just in a different way," she added. Jackson then emphasized how thankful she is for her fans and noted that she's not done with wrestling. "I'm excited. I'm very much ready to put out what I want to put out. I don't want to get crazy into details because that's what interviews are for... So, stay tuned."