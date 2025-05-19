Former ECW Champ Rhino Comments On AEW Debut, Chances Of Reunion With Cope & Christian

Earlier this month, former WWE star Rhino made his "AEW Dynamite" debut where he challenged Nick Wayne for the ROH World Television Title, but was unfortunately defeated in just three minutes. Despite the loss, Rhino explained on "The WHIP Show" that it was privilege to make his AEW debut in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, and credited the company for their affordable ticket prices.

"It's something special and not only to myself but to wrestling fans. When they can be part of some history ... just something so meaningful and another thing I love about AEW is ticket prices are very affordable, they start off at $25 and when we all come together not only as a community but as a family too and it's memories that will last forever."

Rhino also commented on his current role in the wrestling industry, explaining that he's focused on elevating younger talent while also listing three AEW stars he's itching to step in the ring with. "When I meant it's not over with, [it's] cause I have a lot to give back to the younger men and women wrestling ... I know this 30 years in the wrestling business, you know I might not be someplace for a long time, but I'm there for a good time." He said. "Moxley, I've never really mixed it up with him and maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage."

The 49-year-old also credited AEW President Tony Khan for his love for professional wrestling as well as his compassion for the talent on his roster and their families. He explained that one of the biggest reasons fans are drawn to AEW is because they see the effort Khan puts into treating his employees with respect.

