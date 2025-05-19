Kairi Sane In Town For WWE Raw Tonight

Former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will be backstage at "WWE Raw" tonight. The 36-year-old has been out of action since last December due to a torn ligament in her thumb, but after undergoing surgery, it seems like she is nearing an in-ring return. On Monday afternoon, WWE posted a video of Sane arriving at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina for tonights show.

"Woah! @KAIRI_official is here in Greenville ahead of #WWERaw!"

WWE has yet to reveal if Sane will step inside the ropes tonight, but she will likely reunite with her Damage CTRL partner, IYO SKY, who's had a target on her back ever since winning the Women's World Championship this past March. The "Pirate Princess" last competed on the December 2 episode of "Raw" last year, when she and SKY lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in tag team action. The third member of Damage CTRL, Asuka, hasn't been seen on WWE television since May 2024 after suffering a knee injury on "WWE SmackDown." However, ahead of WrestleMania 41, it was reported that Asuka could be returning to WWE this month, and Sane's appearance tonight could indicate that the "Empress Of Tomorrow" will be back in action within weeks.

Tonight's "Raw" will also feature Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, AJ Styles and Penta vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, additional Money in the Bank qualifying matches and an appearance from Logan Paul.