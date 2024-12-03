WWE RAW 12/2/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While Drew McIntyre may understandably be considered the primary candidate for Hater of the Year, I would posit an entirely different name. One that, similarly, has issues with Roman Reigns and CM Punk that blurs the line between work and shoot and dates back for years of verbal back-and-forth: Seth Rollins.

In the past few months Rollins has had nothing but conflict with his fellow members of the roster, returning explicitly to continue his issues with Bronson Reed before then making it crystal clear to both the sides of Reigns and Solo Sikoa that he was still committed to eradicating The Bloodline totally. This week, he fed into his grudge with Punk after feeling slighted by the sight of he and Reigns standing victorious last weekend. Last week I specifically bemoaned the fact that Rollins wasn't airing his thoughts on the matter, so of course this was personally satisfying and came across in a way that could only have been done after the result (In other words, I was wrong).

It made sense for Rollins to approach Punk directly as he spoke about the future, naming Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber as means to the end that is WrestleMania, as that would surely get underneath his skin. Punk was talking about moving on from personal issues, but he was trying to shut the book on an unfinished chapter as it pertains to Rollins. Rollins' goal was clear, he wanted to put an end to the matter, but Punk was objectively correct in saying he no longer possessed the World Heavyweight title and thus didn't have anything he wanted. He made it clear this was a Seth Rollins issue, and it wasn't something he specifically cared about.

So naturally, Rollins made it a CM Punk issue, crossing the physical line at last and starting a brawl. From here, pure hater energy exuded from Rollins. He was visibly and audibly miffed at the idea of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso coming out and stopping him from getting his absolution against Punk, especially when they are both back at the side of Reigns. A throwaway dig at Uso, "Go back to Roman," was enough for Zayn to turn around and lay into Rollins for speaking that way about his brother from another mother. But Rollins was ready to burn all of the bridges, admitting that Uso had an excuse as he was actually family with Reigns, but what of Zayn? Not to say Zayn didn't give as good back, reminding Rollins that the "Tribal Chief" was a monster he had created when he destroyed the Shield. They were truly going blow-for-blow on the mic in a way that Punk-Rollins hadn't even done, and got this writer to thinking that the wheels have been set in motion for a heel turn. It's great that this story is perpetuated and rooted in the history between the characters with each of their own relationship dynamics having its own butterfly effect. Rollins appears to be surrounded by people he can no longer trust, and we know how that story goes.

