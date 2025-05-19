Josh Hart Predicts Lots Of NBA Stars 'Trying To Get On WWE' Like Conference Finalists

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers are set to face off in the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, and ahead of the series, many are remembering the time when the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson faced off on "WWE SmackDown." Brunson's fellow Knick, Josh Hart, was asked about the altercation in a post-game press conference.

"WWE writes a great script. There's gonna be a lot of guys trying to get on WWE this summer," Hart chuckled. "[Brunson and Haliburton are] two of the best point guards, not just in the East but in the league. They have different playing styles...It's gonna be a back-and-forth matchup, a chess game, both guys are extremely talented...I'm looking forward to that."

Haliburton and Brunson were involved during a Triple Threat Match between Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar, which saw Knight victorious thanks to help from Brunson. After the match, Haliburton, brass knuckles in hand, sided with Logan Paul, while Brunson, brandishing a chair, sided with LA Knight. The two men exchanged heated words, but little went down physically. Haliburton later appeared on "WWE NXT," taking part in a contract signing between Trick Williams and then-WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page ahead of their October 1 NXT Title match, which saw Williams defeat Page. Haliburton also teased an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble, but nothing came of that appearance.

Brunson and Hart have helped take the Knicks to the team's first Eastern Conference Finals since the 1999-2000 NBA season.